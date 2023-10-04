Coca-Cola India on Wednesday said it has launched fully recycled PET bottles in the carbonated beverage category. Its brand Coca-Cola will be available in 100 per cent recycled PET bottles (rPET) in pack sizes of 250 ml and 750 ml. The rPET bottles are being manufactured by Coca-Cola bottling partners-- Moon Beverages Ltd and SLMG Beverages Ltd.

Earlier, the beverage major had launched rPET Kinley bottles in one litre size.

Sanjeev Agarwal, Chairman, Moon Beverages Ltd (part of MMG Group), said, “PET plastic bottles have value beyond their first life. Our new bottles made with food-grade rPET are recyclable and can become another bottle giving it another life. Recycled PET is a big move in the right direction to embrace plastic circularity in India.”

The company said the rPET bottles are crafted from food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) as per the technologies approved by the US FDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for food-grade recycled material.

The Coca‑Cola Company now offers 100 per cent rPET bottles in over 40 markets.

Enrique Ackermann, Vice-President, Technical and Innovation, Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia, said, “We seek to drive a circular economy for our packaging in order to reduce waste and carbon emissions. We’re working to increase recycled content in our packaging, expand our use of refillable bottles, and to collect packaging for recycling through our World Without Waste initiative. We also do research for new solutions for packaging. This expansion by Moon Beverages and SLMG Beverages underscores Coca-Cola India’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and its dedication to forging a more sustainable future.”