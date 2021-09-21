Companies

Coromandel International appoints Chier Risk Officer

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 21, 2021

Coromandel International, a Murugappa Group company, has re‐designated and appointed T S Venkateswaran (Vice- President and Head – Internal Audit and Risk Management) as Vice-President and Head‐Internal Audit and Chief Risk Officer of the company with effect from September 21, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange today.

