CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape management company, has raised $5.5 million in a pre-series B round of funding from an Israeli venture fund, OurCrowd, and Larsen & Toubro’s L&T Innovation Fund.

The new investors join existing investors such as Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital, and Z3 Partners.

The money will be used for product innovation and entering new global markets in North America, Europe, and the MENA region, in addition to growing the existing markets in SEA, including India, Singapore, and Japan, said the company in a release. Additionally, the company also plans to hire across verticals and in brand building.

“Adding OurCrowd and the L&T Innovation Fund to our capital table is exactly what we need to take our company to the next level. We also recognise the critical role that Israel plays in the cybersecurity market in delivering groundbreaking technology and are excited to work with OurCrowd,” said Kumar Ritesh, Founder and CEO, CYFIRMA.

“Similarly, L&T brings strategic value to the company and will accelerate our business growth through its market and segment reach as well as domain expertise,” he added.

According to R Shankar Raman, CFO and Whole-time Director, L&T, the external threat landscape management company, has a proven record of helping businesses mitigate potentially crippling attacks so that digital innovation can flourish.

“We are always on the lookout for exciting startups that push the boundaries and pave the way towards a better future for all. We believe that the company has the talent and vision to revolutionise the cybersecurity landscape, and we are eager to provide our support, resources, and funding to help them reach their goals,” said Eli Nir, Senior Investment Partner, OurCrowd.