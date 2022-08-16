hamburger

Diageo India invests ₹45 crore in innovation hub

BL Bengaluru Bureau | Updated on: Aug 16, 2022
Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India  | Photo Credit: Jyothy R 2576@Chennai

Hub will serve as an incubator for start-ups, providing them with sophisticated infrastructure to build their offerings

Diageo India, the country’s leading beverage alcohol company on Tuesday announced an investment of ₹45 crore for its state-of-the-art Craft and Innovation Hub in Ponda, Goa. This is in line with the company’s strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its Craft and premium portfolio, a statement from the company said. 

The Craft and Innovation Hub, spread across 4 acres, offers robust, end-to-end capabilities addressing various requirements such as distillation capabilities for malt, gin and rum; maturation infrastructure and blending capability for spirits; an automated bottling and packaging line for craft spirits and a modern warehouse for incoming and finished products. 

Skills training programme

In addition, it will host a one-of-a-kind Consumer Experience Centre. When fully operational with a capacity of 20,000 cases a month, the Hub will employ 250 people locally. 

Diageo India also announced the launch of an employability-linked skills training programme in association with the Skill Development Mission of Government of Goa. This programme will train 1,000 local youth over 3 years for employment/self-employment roles in the hospitality, tourism and allied industries. 

Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, “Our Hub will serve as an incubator for select start-ups, providing them with sophisticated infrastructure to build their offerings. We are excited about the innovative possibilities this facility could bring not just for us, but the entire ecosystem as well.”

Published on August 16, 2022
