Diageo India invests ₹45 crore in innovation hub

Diageo India, the country’s leading beverage alcohol company on Tuesday announced an investment of ₹45 crore for its state-of-the-art Craft and Innovation Hub in Ponda, Goa. This is in line with the company’s strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its Craft and premium portfolio, a statement from the company said.
The Craft and Innovation Hub, spread across 4 acres, offers robust, end-to-end capabilities addressing various requirements such as distillation capabilities for malt, gin and rum; maturation infrastructure and blending capability for spirits; an automated bottling and packaging line for craft spirits and a modern warehouse for incoming and finished products.
Skills training programme
In addition, it will host a one-of-a-kind Consumer Experience Centre. When fully operational with a capacity of 20,000 cases a month, the Hub will employ 250 people locally.
Diageo India also announced the launch of an employability-linked skills training programme in association with the Skill Development Mission of Government of Goa. This programme will train 1,000 local youth over 3 years for employment/self-employment roles in the hospitality, tourism and allied industries.
Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India said, “Our Hub will serve as an incubator for select start-ups, providing them with sophisticated infrastructure to build their offerings. We are excited about the innovative possibilities this facility could bring not just for us, but the entire ecosystem as well.”
