Dindigul Thalappakatti raises funds for expansion

Biryani restaurant chain Dindigul Thalappakatti has raised an undisclosed amount in growth capital that values the brand at ₹860 crore.

This is the second round of funding and was led by Tree Line Investment Management, along with other private and public individual investors. The family office of Indian conglomerate Havells Group is also a part of the investor cohort.

In October 2019, a consortium led by private equity firm CX partners picked up a majority stake in Dindigul Thalappakatti for ₹235 crore, which was one of the largest investments in a local restaurant chain brand in India. The brand was then valued at ₹450 crore. The second round of investment will enable it to fast track its growth plan across focus markets – Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

Dindigul Thalappakatti plans to set up 25-30 restaurants and cloud kitchens in the next one year. The brand currently operates over 85 restaurants and cloud kitchens globally.