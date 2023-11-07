Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday said that the upcoming season of Pro Kabbadi League will be available for free to all mobile phone users. The league will kickstart from December 2.

The platform’s decision to enable ad-supported streaming of the tenth edition of the kabaddi league closely follows the high viewership it achieved during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

During the recent India vs South Africa match, the platform recorded a peak concurrency of 4.4 crore viewers, and this is expected to increase further during the tournament.

Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, said, “The landscape of sports viewing is evolving, as was witnessed by the phenomenal response to our free-on-mobile offering during Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Our audience is continually seeking the thrill of sports with the convenience of on-the-go access and we are elated to meet this demand. The popularity of Pro Kabaddi League spans across age groups and, by making it available to all our audience on Disney+ Hotstar, our aim is to make kabaddi accessible to all of India and foster a stronger sense of engagement amongst the fans.”

The upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be conducted in a 12-city caravan format with 12 competing teams, the company added.

