Disney Star Network witnessed 2.1 crore new viewers tuning into the sixth week of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Quoting BARC data, the broadcaster said the total live broadcast viewership was estimated at 47.14 crore on TV after 57 games, which is the highest in IPL history at the same stage.

The broadcaster added that it in terms of weekly television viewership ratings, it witnessed a year-on-year growth of 44 per cent, compared to the last edition.

“Seven matches in week 6 crossed a peak concurrency of 3 crore with the MI versus RCB match registering a peak concurrency of 4.7 crore, the highest for week six,” the statement added.

“Rivalry Week was a special initiative by Disney Star to brand Week 6 of Tata IPL 2023 as a ‘must watch’ week with key rivalries between the most popular teams and teams from the North & South. The initiative entailed special programming for the week, including a fresh take on live match coverage,” it added. Disney Star also hosted content creators from Meta during the week to dial up rivalries between fan armies.

Disney Star said it is offering consumers 13 live feeds in nine languages. “ The best line-up of cricket as well as non-Cricketing talent and unparalleled programming initiatives have positioned Television as the go-to platform for the live broadcast of the IPL,” it added.