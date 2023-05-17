Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, a Chennai-based eyecare hospital chain, announced it will invest ₹200 crore to set up new hospitals and eye clinics across Tamil Nadu over the next two years.

The eyecare provider on Wednesday unveiled a 65,000 sq ft hospital in Tirunelveli, the group’s second facility in the city.

Speaking on the sidelines, Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals, said the eyecare chain currently has 39 hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

“We will open 10 new hospitals and eight new eye clinics in Tamil Nadu within the next two years at an investment of ₹200 crore,” he said.

He added that the focus of expansion will be on tier II cities such as Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Karur, Ramnad, Sivakasi, and Virudhunagar in south Tamil Nadu.

It is to be noted that in February the eyecare group announced a capex outlay of ₹500 crore for Andhra Pradesh, and in December 2022 it earmarked ₹100 crore capex for its Kerala expansion.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital network currently has 138 hospitals, of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

