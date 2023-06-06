In a bid to expand its packaged food portfolio, DS Group has decided to acquire the Good Stuff Company, which owns LuvIt chocolate and confectionery. The move comes close on the heels of its partnership with Swiss chocolate brand Laderach for India.

The DS Group, which is known for brands such as Catch Spices and Pass Pass mouth freshener, did not disclose the financial details of the deal. The Bengaluru-based Good Stuff Company was founded in 2014 and was earlier owned by Goldman Sachs and Mitsui Ventures.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, DS Group, told businessline that the group had been looking to enter the chocolates space for some time now to tap the fast-growing category. “India has a very low per capita consumption compared to evolved markets and therefore offers a huge headroom for growth. With this move, we have a complete portfolio with Laderach in the luxury chocolate space and LuvIt positioned in the mass segment.”

“LuvIt is one of the few homegrown chocolate brands . It has a turnover of Rs 100 crore and has an established presence in the Southern region,” he added.

The over billion-dollar DS Group already has a presence in the confectionery segment with brands such as Pulse Candy and Chingles. LuvIt will offer a range of rich milky chocolate, wafers wrapped in chocolate, fruit and chocolate flavoured lollipops, eclairs, sugar panned chocolates and choco snacks.

“We hope to make LuvIt a Rs 500-crore brand over the next 3-5 years. We would focus on making Laderach and LuvIt pan-India brands.,” Kumar added.

The size of the Indian confectionary market is pegged at about Rs 23,000 crore, of which chocolates as a category dominate with almost 60 per cent share at Rs 13,800 crore. DS Group’s confectionery business revenues stood at about Rs 900 crore in FY23.