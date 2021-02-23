DS Group hopes to strengthen foothold in Indian kitchens with Catch

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
With consumers increasingly cooking and eating at home, FMCG major D S Group is looking to strengthen its foothold in Indian kitchens. The company is looking to ramp up direct distribution in both urban and rural regions to garner a bigger share of the spices segments, while strengthening its value-added offerings.
The company recently extended its spices brands Catch to the packaged ginger and garlic pastes segment, and is looking to refresh its spices portfolio with premium offerings. It may also foray into the ready-to-eat product segment this year.
Talking about the growth of the spices business during the pandemic, Business Head, DS Spiceco Pvt Ltd, Rajneesh Goel, said, “The pandemic outbreak led to a massive shift to in-home consumption. But it also meant that the out-of-home consumption, both in the organised and unorganised segments, was adversely impacted. But we definitely made up a significant portion of what we lost in the Horeca segment (Hotels, Restaurants, Catering) through the in-home consumption segment.”
“Despite the challenges, we have grown decently and will end the fiscal year with double digit growth of 25-30 per cent . Our focus is to grow our spices business at double the pace at which the category is growing,” he added.
This year, the company is looking at measures to grow its share in the organised spices market by strengthening direct distribution, ramping up its e-commerce presence and adding new products in the value-added segment.“We currently have a presence in around 5.5 lakh outlets and hope to grow the number by 15-20 per cent year-on-year. The focus will be to strengthen our presence, especially in the North, East and West regions,” Goel said.
The company has also launched a year-long consumer connect campaign called “Umeedon Ka Saal”. Under this initiative, it has launched a wide range of consumer promotion offers across 37 products in the spices segment in general trade, which is backed by an advertising campaign across media platforms. “We are also looking at launching differentiated product offerings. We recently ventured into the ginger-garlic pastes segment and we think this will enable us to grow the category. We have also doubled down on our regional spices strategy. For instance, we have launched a Shahi Garam Masala variant tailor-made for the Eastern region. We are also looking at introducing premium offerings in basic spices,” Goel added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...