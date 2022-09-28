Ecom Express Limited, a logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, has set up its first fulfilment centre in Telangana. This is its sixth fulfilment centre in the South region and 55 th centre in the country.

The two-lakh sq ft facility at Medchal is designed to support over 100 stores to supply grocery items on demand, speed to market and customers swiftly.

“To be fully operational at the end of September, the facility can house 70 lakh items. It has vertical reciprocal conveyors, lifts and spiral elevators to provide mobility and speed,” K Satyanarayana, Co-Founder and Director of Ecom Express, said.

The new facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for more than 1,000 people.

“It will serve both business-to-business and business-to-consumer models, covering industry verticals such as fashion, apparel, accessories, cosmetics and consumer electronics, a company statement said.