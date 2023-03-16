Elite Foods and Innovations Group has launched a new initiative called ‘Scale your startup’ to support women entrepreneurs in India.

The initiative, which is the dream project of T. R Raghulal, Chairman and Managing Director of Elite Group, provides women-led start-ups with financial assistance and mentorship.

As part of the campaign, Elite plans to invest money in women-led start-ups generating annual revenue exceeding ₹10 lakh and with start-ups having more than 51 per cent ownership by women. The selected start-ups get assistance, including capital funding.

The selection criteria for the start-ups will be based on several factors such as the team, market potential, business model, and social impact. The selection process will be undertaken by a panel of experts from different industry sectors.

“Our goal is to empower women entrepreneurs by providing support to achieve their dreams and reach their full potential,” said Danesa Raghulal, Executive Director of Elite Foods and Innovation.

“By investing in women-owned and led start-ups, we are investing not only in their success, but in the future of our industry and economy. We believe that many women entrepreneurs, who have not received the support they deserve, can get better support through proper investments and partnerships which help them grow and create a new impact in the industry,” she said.

