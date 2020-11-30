Essar Projects PNG completes bridge project in Papua New Guinea

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Essar Projects PNG (EPPNG) has completed construction of the Bailey bridge in Papua New Guinea.
The bridge was constructed on the Waghi River in Anglimp South Waghi district of Jiwaka Province, thus providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents of Mugmamp who will now be able to access basic government services, Essar said.
The residents of the region were almost cut-off from the rest of the country after the bridge was washed away by the Waghi river several years ago. The bridge, constructed for the Anglimp-South Waghi District Development Authority, connects Mugmamp with Kendeng.
“Now all the residents of Mugmamp will no longer have to cross the Waghi river on inflated tyre tubes which was being done for several years. The project was challenging as it included working in tough hilly terrains, kudos to the project team who overcame all the obstacles through efficient planning and execution”, said Srinivas Karri, Country Director of PNG, Essar Projects.
Essar Projects is a global engineering, procurement and construction company with presence in energy, infrastructure and mining & metals sectors.
