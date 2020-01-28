EVs are not just a trend but an imperative, says Tata Sons’ Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is not just a trend but an imperative.

Addressing a gathering of stakeholders here, including Ratan Tata, former Chairman of the Tata Group, at the launch of electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon EV, Chandrasekaran said India has the majority of the 15 most polluted cities in the world.

“Couple that with oil imports of which 85 per cent comes from geographically sensitive areas, going the electric way is an imperative,” he said. The push towards electric is assuming increased significance in the light of the impact of climate change on the environment, he added.

EV ecosystem

Tata Motors has put together an ecosystem for pushing EVs. The selling of EVs calls for different dynamics vis-à-vis traditional cars. “Building the ecosystem is not just about selling more cars but putting together the charging infrastructure, components such as battery packs, cells and financing options, all of which we have integrated. All of this is critical if the shift to electric mobility has to come true,” said Chandrasekaran.

Currently, around 1.5 million EVs have been sold worldwide, with Tesla Motors hogging the lion’s share of the market.

Two more models

Tata Motors is planning another two EVs — a hatchback and a sedan. But the company did not share details. “It (launch) will definitely be faster and easier than the last 18 months, as the ecosystem is in place,” said Chandrasekaran.