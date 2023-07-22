Fabindia announced a strategic partnership with Dolomite Restaurants Pvt Ltd, the all-India Master Franchisee for Jamie Oliver’s Restaurants. Under this, Jamie Oliver’s branded cafes will be established at many Fabindia Experience Centres across the country.

“During 2023, Jamie Oliver’s Cafe, owned and operated by Dolomite, will open at Fabindia in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Amritsar. The Cafes will serve an all-day menu based on the Jamie Oliver ethos of fresh, carefully sourced food,” the statement added.

Fabindia is a leading apparel and homeware retailer with 357 stores in 127 locations across India and 13 international outlets.

Rajeshwari Srinivasan, CEO of Fabindia Ltd. said, “We have always been dedicated to serving a better experience and offerings to our customers and this collaboration with Jamie’s is one more step in this direction. Jamie’s culinary ethos is all about simple, delicious food made from scratch with fresh ingredients and reflects the principles of Indian culinary traditions.”

Jasper Reid, CEO of Dolomite, said, “We are delighted to partner with Fabindia and to have the privilege of serving many more customers in many more places”.