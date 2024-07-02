Fabriclore, a tech-enabled fabric sourcing platform raised $1.6-million in funding, led by PeerCapital, based, and Regal Fabrics. The company aims to expand its presence in key markets, including India, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA.

The funds raised will be used in technology to further streamline its operations, enhance customer experience, and scale in international markets.

“After transitioning to B2B operations, Fabriclore has onboarded over 200 private labels, said “Vijay Sharma, CEO of Fabriclore. “The company has integrated technology-driven processes to streamline complex multi-stage processing, including dyeing, screen printing, digital printing, and block printing techniques. These improvements have resulted in a 20 percent reduction in delays and a 33 per cent decrease in customer rejections,” he further added.

Fabriclore, claims to have developed India’s first fabric experience studio in Jaipur, which offers a hands-on touch-and-feel experience of a vast portfolio of fabrics sourced from over 50 mills.

Ankur Pahwa, Managing Partner at PeerCapital underlined the need for extensive experience, hands on know-how in a fragmented B2B supply chain. “Coupled with these strengths, Fabriclore intends to integrate new-age tech to create a catalysing impact on the fabric and D2C industry”, noted Pahwa.

Founded in 2016 by Vijay Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, and Anupam Arya, the company leverages on extensive experience in streamlining a complex supply chain of textile sourcing and processing across India. The company had accumulated a total funding of $1.67 million across three rounds. It’s initial funding round took place in 2017, followed by seed round in 2021, securing $1.09 million. Its past investors include Fluid Ventures, and Eiffel Industries.

