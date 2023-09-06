Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, has forayed into the immersive shopping experience domain with Virtual Worlds to enhance customer experience and engagement.

Following the launch of 3D and AR features in 2021, and the introduction of Beauty/Makeup Try-ons, Flipkart is focusing on immersive shopping. These spaces allow users to visualize products in a more lifelike manner, increasing engagement through interactive and fun elements and eventually leading to a more informed purchasing decision.

Shopping with Flipverse

Flipkart achieved the e-commerce metaverse activation globally with Flipverse, piloted last year. Over a span of six days, people from across 2,300 cities came together virtually to discover products in a unique manner and immerse themselves in the experience. Flipverse streamed for 20,000 hours with 300-500 users connecting to the verse on their phones every minute, said the company.

Notably, users who created avatars spent six times more time in Flipverse compared to the average user, underscoring the platform’s engagement and allure. Based on these insights, Flipkart has introduced a substantial offering that enables brands to develop custom Virtual Metaverse worlds within the Flipkart platform.

Ravi Krishnan, Head, of Flipkart Labs, said, “We launched the Virtual World Metaverse experience on our platform to lead an immersive shopping experience. Flipkart continues to innovate with a focus on customers, and this launch strengthens our dedication to improving user shopping experiences. In this 3D environment, users can explore products, try them on, and experience the excitement of shopping.”

Formats

Flipkart is offering two immersive shopping experience formats. The first format consists of dedicated, customized Virtual Worlds created by brands on the Flipkart app. These immersive 3D-rendered spaces align with the next generation of shopping, engaging users in an immersive experience.

The second format includes co-tenancy of brands within Flipkart’s own Virtual World, known as Flipverse. Additionally, Flipkart has launched its own Laptops Virtual Showroom, letting users explore 45-50 laptops in an immersive setting similar to an offline store.