Flipkart integrates Snap’s Camera Kit into its app to offer enhanced AR experiences to customers

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday announced a partnership with Snap Inc to expand its augmented reality-led e-commerce experience for customers across the country. Announced on the sidelines of ‘Snap in India’, this is Snap’s first collaboration with an e-commerce platform in India.
Under this partnership, Flipkart will integrate Snap’s “state-of-the-art” Camera Kit into its app, enabling customers to virtually try on or view products before making a purchase. “With customers increasingly shopping on the go and from the comfort of their homes, this enhanced experience is meant to improve the customer experience and enable them to be better informed while helping them make an informed purchase,” the companies said.
With the integration of Snap’s Camera Kit, Flipkart will further enhance its capabilities to offer consumers an opportunity to view a wider range of products across categories such as fashion, wearable technologies and more in the next few months in a more immersive manner.
Also read: Flipkart Wholesale and Rupifi partner to offer Embedded BNPL to MSMEs
Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said, “The e-commerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online.”
“As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are proud to take a lead on this with our augmented reality enabled app and are taking this vision ahead in partnership Snap Inc, a global leader in AR technologies. This partnership will herald a new era in the e-commerce industry, enabling easy access for customers while driving growth for lakhs of our sellers,” added Venugopal.
Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets, Snap Inc, said, “With today’s digital-first consumer and accelerating digital economy, AR-driven experiences such as virtual try-on plays a key role in motivating and converting intent to shop.”
Also read: Allow e-commerce sector in India to flourish
“A robust and diverse partner ecosystem plays a key role in our growth in India. Collaborating with market leaders like Flipkart offers us the opportunity to scale Snap Camera and AR technology and introduce industry-first innovations for our communities,” added Murugesan.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...