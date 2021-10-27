Flipkart integrates Snap’s Camera Kit into its app to offer enhanced AR experiences to customers

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Wednesday announced a partnership with Snap Inc to expand its augmented reality-led e-commerce experience for customers across the country. Announced on the sidelines of ‘Snap in India’, this is Snap’s first collaboration with an e-commerce platform in India.

Under this partnership, Flipkart will integrate Snap’s “state-of-the-art” Camera Kit into its app, enabling customers to virtually try on or view products before making a purchase. “With customers increasingly shopping on the go and from the comfort of their homes, this enhanced experience is meant to improve the customer experience and enable them to be better informed while helping them make an informed purchase,” the companies said.

With the integration of Snap’s Camera Kit, Flipkart will further enhance its capabilities to offer consumers an opportunity to view a wider range of products across categories such as fashion, wearable technologies and more in the next few months in a more immersive manner.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said, “The e-commerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online.”

“As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are proud to take a lead on this with our augmented reality enabled app and are taking this vision ahead in partnership Snap Inc, a global leader in AR technologies. This partnership will herald a new era in the e-commerce industry, enabling easy access for customers while driving growth for lakhs of our sellers,” added Venugopal.

Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets, Snap Inc, said, “With today’s digital-first consumer and accelerating digital economy, AR-driven experiences such as virtual try-on plays a key role in motivating and converting intent to shop.”

“A robust and diverse partner ecosystem plays a key role in our growth in India. Collaborating with market leaders like Flipkart offers us the opportunity to scale Snap Camera and AR technology and introduce industry-first innovations for our communities,” added Murugesan.