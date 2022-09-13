Flipkart to kick off annual festival sale on Sept 23

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the beginning of The Big Billion Days (TBBD), its annual festival sale on September 23.

This will be the 9th edition of its flagship event and will continue till September 30, 2022.

The sale will see millions of consumers, sellers, MSMEs, and Kirana delivery partners, coming together from across the country for an inclusive festive season, said the company.

TBBD this year will ring in the festive cheer with offerings going live on the Flipkart app. This will include a gamification experience through ‘Coupon Rain’ which will allow customers the opportunity to play with their family and friends and includes rewards.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group said, “TBBD illustrates our commitment towards providing access to quality and affordability to the customers and boosting the economy through our operations in a sustainable manner while creating jobs and livelihood opportunities across the country.”

The growing ecosystem of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana stores, and other partners will witness Flipkart seamlessly fulfilling the customers’ evolving requirements across the various nooks and corners of the country, he added.

Customers can pre-book their products across categories such as Beauty, General Merchandise, Home, Electronics, and Lifestyle by paying ₹1 as a token advance.

On the video commerce platform, Flipkart will also enhance consumers’ entertainment experiences through interactive shows and offerings that come with commerce-linked rewards.

They will see 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectibles from over 90 brands across categories bringing a wide assortment of over 10,000 new products. They will also be provided access to a wide assortment of new products co-created by brands and various celebrities, said the company.