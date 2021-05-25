Foodro seizes Covid as opportunity to shore up biz

The Covid-19 induced lockdown does not seem to have deterred Kochi-based online grocery start-up Foodro meet the commitments made to its customers. The company successfully delivers about 250 orders per day to customers’ doorstep within the promised time slot.

Asked how they performed so well during the lockdown when there are hindrances in procuring essentials, BK Bijesh, director of the company, said that they have taken steps for direct, uninterrupted supply from the procurement centres. “A robust supply chain, logistics and customer service are our USPs that have helped us garner more business orders in the pandemic times,” he told BusinessLine.

Also read: Lasper Technologies rolls out new food delivery app

Foodro’s services have already reached Chennai. In less than six months, it plans to launch operations in Bengaluru.

It also provides software support to supermarkets under the ‘software as a franchise’ (SAAF) model. The SAAF model has already been proven successful in supermarkets in Singapore and Pune, he said.

Foodro was started last year by Bijesh, Vijai Raj and Rahul Krishnan when Covid-19 had literally brought the world to a standstill. . In the early months of 2020, they designed an app that would deliver grocery, ready-to-eat products, personal care and hygiene essentials to buyers.

“With three partners and a delivery boy, we started delivering one to five orders per day, which went up to 250 orders in less than a year, and 42 staff. At the peak of the pandemic last year, we delivered 750-800 orders a day,” Bijesh said.

Last year, the company clocked a turnover of ₹4 crore; it is targeting ₹10 crore in the next year. To expand its operations, it is looking to raise ₹15 crore, he added.

Also read: Flipkart Quick hyperlocal service expands to 6 new cities with safe doorstep delivery

“When we came up with the idea of an online grocery application in 2016, our plan was to create apps for supermarkets at affordable rates. But there were no takers for it, and we decided to launch our own service.”

“We source grocery, pulses and vegetables from various companies, distributors and mandis in Pollachi and Mettupalayam. We also have our own brand of 44 grocery items and cleaning products. Our target is to launch 180 products and become a leading player in the FMCG sector,” Bijesh said.