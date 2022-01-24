Foxconn officials meet Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

With production at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur stopped for a month now due to labour issues, senior company officials on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, details on what was transcribed in the meeting were not known.

Tamil Nadu DIPR released a picture on Twitter about the meeting in which Foxconn’s Operations Vice President Andrew Liou and Foxconn’s advisor TP Nair were present.

Ministers take part in meeting

From the State government’s side, Industry Minister Thangam Thennarsu, Industry Secretary S Krishnan and Sipcot’s Managing Director T Anand participated in the meeting.

Foxconn’s plant at Sriperumbudur that manufactures Apple’s iPhones reopened last week with around 100 employees. It was shut following food poisoning of its workers in a hostel leading to workers’ protest. It was not clear if any production commenced. Apple had put the facility on probation.