Freshworks raises $100 million through IPO in US

Freshworks Inc, a Chennai- and Silicon Valley-based Software as Service provider will raise $100 million through an IPO in the US. It will be second company from th city after Sify to get listed on the Nasdaq.

On Friday the company with most of its employees working in Chennai, filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Freshworks intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “FRSH”.

Early this year, Freshworks crossed $300 million in annual recurring revenue. More than 50,000 companies use Freshworks’ SaaS to enable a better customer experience and employee experience, says information in its website.