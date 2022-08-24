Future Retail creditors file claims worth ₹21,324 cr before IRP

Creditors of Future Retail Ltd have submitted claims worth ₹21,324.18 crore against the debt-ridden company presently facing an insolvency resolution process.

Financial creditors

The financial creditors of the companies, which mainly include banks and financial institutions, have filed claims of ₹21,057.89 crore before the interim resolution professional of the company.

Of this, ₹17,511.69 crore worth of claims are verified and the rest of ₹3,546.20 crore are unverified.

Operational creditors

Operational creditors of the Future group firm have filed claims worth ₹265.16 crore, according to the documents uploaded on the official website of Future Retail Ltd (FRL).

Besides, 462 workmen have also filed claims of ₹9.83 crore.

Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

As per the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, the IRP collates the claims and a Committee of Creditors is constituted with voting shares of the lenders in the proportion of their loan exposure.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had directed to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against FRL, on July 20, admitting the plea filed by Bank of India.

Banks with highest claims

As per the documents, Bank of New York Mellon has the highest claim of ₹4,669.84 crore and would have a 23.47 per cent voting share in the CoC.

This is followed by the Bank of Baroda with ₹2,285.75 crore and Union Bank of India with ₹2,002.42 crore.

A total of 33 banks and financial institutions have filed their claims.

As per the IBC, after verifying all claims, the Resolution Professional would invite the bids, which would be cleared by the CoC.

FRL-Reliance deal

FRL was a part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, and logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a ₹24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by the billionaire, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.

After that, FRL committed several defaults on payments.