Future Retail to defend petition filed by Amazon in Supreme Court

The Future Retail-Amazon corporate battle has intensified. Future Retail has said it will defend the petition filed by Amazon in the Supreme Court.

Earlier last week, Amazon had filed a Special Leave Petition before the top court against the 'status quo' Stay Order passed by the Divisional Bench of the Delhi High Court.

Now, the Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail, too, has said it will defend the petition. "The Company shall defend the matter and proceedings through our legal counsels and keep you informed about outcome of the same."

In its petition to the Supreme Court, Amazon had alleged that the divisional bench had passed a hasty, illegal and arbitrary order.

Meanwhile, Future Retail has already moved an application with the NCLT for the demerger of the assets, and to fix a date with the shareholders to approve the scheme of agreement it had with Reliance Industries to sell its retail assets for Rs 24,713 core.

