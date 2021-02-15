Future Retail to defend petition filed by Amazon in Supreme Court

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Future Retail-Amazon corporate battle has intensified. Future Retail has said it will defend the petition filed by Amazon in the Supreme Court.
Earlier last week, Amazon had filed a Special Leave Petition before the top court against the 'status quo' Stay Order passed by the Divisional Bench of the Delhi High Court.
Now, the Kishore Biyani-owned Future Retail, too, has said it will defend the petition. "The Company shall defend the matter and proceedings through our legal counsels and keep you informed about outcome of the same."
In its petition to the Supreme Court, Amazon had alleged that the divisional bench had passed a hasty, illegal and arbitrary order.
Meanwhile, Future Retail has already moved an application with the NCLT for the demerger of the assets, and to fix a date with the shareholders to approve the scheme of agreement it had with Reliance Industries to sell its retail assets for Rs 24,713 core.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...