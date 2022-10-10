Garuda Aerospace, on Monday, launched a quadcopter consumer camera drone named Droni.

The made-in-India camera drone is equipped with video surveillance capabilities. According to the company, it has 30 minutes of endurance and can cover two to three kilometres of visual line of sight (VLOS), has a 20 Megapixel camera, and obstacle-avoidance features.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket captain, unveiled the camera at an event in Chennai. The drone is expected to cost around ₹2 lakh.

Related Stories Dhoni bats for drone start-up Garuda Aerospace Garuda Aerospace’s kisan drone manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Chennai were inaugurated recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi READ NOW

“Garuda Aerospace is dedicated to developing high-impact solutions for a variety of applications. The Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for a variety of surveillance tasks. We hope that by providing made-in-India drones, we will not only become aatmanirbhar for the demand for drones, but also put India on the map as a hub for superior quality, safe, and secure drones and drone-based solutions,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Kisan drones

Aside from Droni, the company also unveiled the Kisan drone, which is aimed at agriculture, specifically spraying applications. This battery-powered drone can spray agricultural pesticides over a 30-acre area in a single day.

Related Stories Garuda Aerospace pledges to manufacture 6 lakh drones by 2025 The drone-based solutions are backed by analytical tools that will improve crop productivity and reduce cost READ NOW

Garuda Aerospace provides drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services, and has recently entered the consumer drone market with the Droni. According to Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the company’s Founder and CEO, the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit