Glenmark cuts price on Covid drug Favipiravir

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 13, 2020 Published on July 13, 2020

Begins post-marketing surveillance

Drug-maker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has started post-marketing surveillance on 1,000 patients with Covid-19 who were given FabiFlu, its brand of antiviral favipiravir.

This is to monitor the efficacy and safety of the drug in these patients, as part of an open label, multi-centre, single arm study, the company said.

Glenmark has also announced a price reduction of 27 per cent for FabiFlu®, it added. The new MRP is ₹75 per tab from the earlier ₹103.

“The price reduction has been made possible through benefits gained from higher yields and better scale, as both the API and formulations are made at Glenmark’s facilities in India, the benefits of which are being passed on to patients in the country,” it added.

