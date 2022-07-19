GODI India draws up $3-b plan for multiple lithium-ion cell Giga units

Chennai, July 19

GODI India, a Hyderabad-headquartered lithium-ion cell R&D and manufacturer, plans multiple Giga factories with an investment of $3 billion over the next 5 years for the production of lithium-ion cells as it seeks to serve the battery demand in electric vehicle and stationary energy storage segments in India and abroad. Recently, it become the first Indian company to be certified for its lithium-ion cells, developed using home-grown technology.

“One key fundamental element missing in the Indian EV ecosystem is cell manufacturing as none of the Indian companies possesses the technology. We have our cell technological know-how, which has patents and we are the first Indian company to commercially manufacture lithium-ion cells in India,” Founder & CEO of Godi India, Mahesh Godi, a former Silicon Valley and Wall Street Professional, told BusinessLine.

“We are going to set up multiple Giga factories as we see bigger opportunities not just in India but in other markets too. In the next two years, we plan to invest $250 million and it will reach half a billion in the following year. By 2027, we hope to hit investments of $3 billion,” he added.

Chennai facility

While GODI India has a lithium-ion cell production unit and an R&D facility in Hyderabad, it has just commenced operations in Chennai through a public-private partnership agreement with CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute). As a result, GODI India will be producing lithium-ion cells out of CECRI’s Taramani unit, which will eventually have a capacity of 25 MWh. This capacity can serve the battery requirements of about 20,000 electric two-wheelers a year. Chennai facility will start delivering its cells starting from next month to electric two-wheeler and electric 4-wheeler OEMs.

With two cell production lines now, GODI India has been flooded with enquiries by EV OEMs for the supply of cells. “We have already received $200 million order worth of enquiries from OEMs in India, Europe and North America. Also, several Indian OEMs are asking us to set up dedicated units for them. Our Taramani production is already sold out,” he said.

Godi said the company has secured its raw material supply chain for the production of cells as it has been working with Tier 1 suppliers, who supply to companies such as Tesla. “Our supply chain is secured for Giga lines,” he added.

Meanwhile, it has also been working with at least 20 companies in India for the localisation of several raw materials required for cell production.