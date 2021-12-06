Godrej Properties enters into a joint venture with TDI group

The Shah of Mahindra
Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday announced that it has entered into a Joint venture with TDI group to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Connaught Place, a premium location within the Central Business district of New Delhi.
The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 125,000 square feet saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.
The centrally located site offers excellent connectivity, well developed social and civic infrastructure with Delhi’s best schools, hospitals, retail and commercial spaces in close proximity, the company said in an official release.
Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “As we continue to strengthen our presence in Delhi, we are happy to add this project in one of downtown Delhi’s most desirable locations. This will be our third project in Delhi and further expands our presence across India’s leading cities.”
Kamal Taneja, Managing Director, TDI InfraCorp, said, “We are proud to be associated with Godrej Properties to deliver this uber-luxury project and we look forward to this association”.
