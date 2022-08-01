Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees productivity must improve

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of Simplicity Sprint, an effort to gather ideas from employees to improve efficiency and their focus.

During the company’s Q2 earnings call recently, as reported by CNBC, Pichai said, “I wanted to give some additional context following our earnings results and ask for your help as well. It is clear we are facing a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead.”

Google’s revenue growth slowed to 13 per cent in the quarter from the previous year’s 62 per cent, CNBC reported. Pichai sought the help of employees to create a culture that is more focused on mission, products and customers. “We should think about how we can minimise distractions and raise the bar on both product excellence and productivity,” he added.

He said that Google’s productivity is not where it has to be with its headcount, addressing its 1,70,000 full-time employees. In July, the company revealed its plan to slow down hiring.

In the second quarter, Alphabet said its headcount rose 21 per cent to 1,74,014 full-time employees compared to 1,44,056 in the previous year.