Greaves Electric Mobility launches its Ampere Electric scooters on Flipkart

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM), the e-mobility business arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, has announced a partnership with Flipkart, to bring Ampere Electric scooters to customers and enable customers to seamlessly begin their EV journey. It will initially start selling Ampere Magnus EX Electric Scooters through the e-commerce platform.

Smooth experience

In the pilot phase, the customers across Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Pune will be able to access the product and also avail of state-specific subsidies and benefits. Post placing an order on Flipkart, the customers will be contacted by the local authorised dealership for completion of RTO registration, insurance, and delivery of the scooter.

The entire process, from the time of order to doorstep delivery, will be completed within 15 days, making the purchase experience smooth and hassle-free for customers.

Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Flipkart and expand the distribution of Ampere Electric scooters range to wider pockets of consumers. “

Behl added, “With Flipkart’s reach and the integrated and holistic service by our local authorised dealerships, the initiative will go a long way in reaching across India for electric two-wheelers. At Greaves, we are constantly endeavouring to bring a clean, green, best-in-segment, last-mile mobility experience to users.”

Emerging trend

Rakesh Krishnan, Head of Electronics Business Unit at Flipkart, said, “Increasing automation coupled with smart charging have revolutionised the automobile industry today. EVs are fast becoming an emerging trend and gaining popularity in the Indian automotive industry.”

Krishnan added, ”Committed to fostering and encouraging sustainable practices, we are thrilled to partner with GEM and bring an environment-friendly vehicle to our customer’s doorsteps in an affordable and seamless manner. We are pleased to be the partner of choice for GEM to aid their vision in ensuring that EVs are deployed on a large scale in India”.