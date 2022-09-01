Greenko ties up with Posco to produce green hydrogen, ammonia

Posco Holdings, one of the leading Korean steelmakers, and Greenkco subsidiary ZeroC have entered into a strategic partnership for producing Green Hydrogen, Ammonia and related derivatives in India for both the domestic and export markets.

The partnership also plans to jointly develop solar and wind capacity using Greenko’s pumped hydro storage platform and Energy Storage Cloud to supply uninterrupted renewable power to the Green Ammonia plant and leverage Posco’s hydrogen and ammonia experience.

Also read: Hindalco ties up with Greenko to source 100 MW green power

With a net installed capacity of 7.5 GW across 15 states, the Greenko project pipeline includes nearly 100 GWh of Pumped Hydro Storage, enabling Round-the-Clock RE Power (RE RTC) and a pioneering foray into the Green Molecules business, including a Giga-Watt capacity electrolyzer facility in India.

Both companies will jointly explore business opportunities in production of competitive renewable energy in India, supply of green hydrogen/ ammonia to Posco Holdings in India and export and use of Posco’s steel materials in the development of infrastructure.

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Managing Director, Greenko, said the partnership will propel the transformation of India from a carbon-based fossil energy importer to an exporter of renewable energy derived products like Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia and Green Molecules.

Chou, Executive Vice-President (Hydrogen), Posco said India is one of the most strategic hydrogen production hubs due to its ample renewable energy sources, coupled with progressive government policies.

Greenko is the right partner for Green Hydrogen and Ammonia, due to their ability to provide ‘Round the Clock’ renewable energy, coupled with local electrolysers.

“We would like to enhance cooperation to produce Green Ammonia and Hydrogen for the export market in Asia and Europe,” he added.