HDFC Capital and Invest India launch PropTech platform

HDFC Capital and Invest India have launched PropTech platform — HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022 — to identify, recognise and award disruptive innovations in the construction tech, salestech, fintech, and sustainability tech verticals.

Launched under HDFC Capital’s H@ART (HDFC Affordable Real Estate and Technology) platform, the initiative aims to harness, award and showcase companies that will drive innovation and efficiencies within the affordable housing ecosystem, HDFC Capital said in a statement.

HDFC Capital has committed to invest in a minimum of three of the most innovative companies/solutions forming a part of HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022, per the statement.

Applications have been opened up for innovators from across the country to apply for the opportunity to partner with HDFC Capital’s $3 billion real estate funding platform.

“Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis with shortlisted applicants being given the opportunity to present their innovations at the main showcase event to be held in Mumbai on 14th November 2022,” HDFC Capital said.

Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd said, “…The construction industry is one of the least digitalised sectors in the world. Adoption of new technologies within the real estate sector will play a vital role in the creation of efficiencies and promoting sustainability within the real estate development cycle.“