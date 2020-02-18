Hero MotoCorp to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five to seven years

Country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will invest Rs.10,000 crore over the next five to seven years on research and development (R&D), new product developments and expansions.

"We will redefine mobility through creation of a robust roadmap one that sets best practices and benchmarks for the industry. We have been driving innovation and technology advancements in the field of mobility for decades. Yet, it is imperative that we must continue to shift gears and constantly keep innovating and inventing in every sphere of mobility," Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said here.

The company showcased its latest products including Xpulse200, Passion Pro and Xtreme 160, which will be coming in BS-VI.

"Since April 2011, when we commenced our solo journey, we have invested a total of over $600 million in our R&D till date. Similarly, we have investrd over $1 billion in setting up new manufacturing facilities and plants," Munjal added.

The company has a full-fledged R&D and global Centre of Innovation and Technology here in Jaipur.