Hershey in a bid to grab bigger share in premium chocolate segment in India

Global snacks company Hershey is ramping up its portfolio in a bid to grab a bigger share of the chocolate segment in India. The company, which was test-marketing its global chocolate brand Hershey’s Kisses in southern India so far, is now expanding the product’s retail presence across the country. In a strategic move, it has also launched its moulded chocolate bar range, a format which contributes nearly 50 per cent share to the overall chocolate market in India.
Also, it has decided to rebrand the Brookside chocolate range as Hershey’s Exotic Dark to leverage on the brand‘s strong equity.
Herjit Bhalla, Managing Director, Hershey India told BusinessLine, “We have built our India business in a unique manner by focusing on category adjacencies with syrups, chocolate spreads, milk shakes and cocoa powder. Now, we believe the time is right to focus on building a stronger presence in the chocolate category with our extensive premium portfolio.”
Hershey’s Kisses and Hershey’s Exotic Dark chocolate range is priced at Rs 50 for smaller packs and Rs 140 for the bigger packs. Meanwhile, the smaller packs of Hershey’s Bar range is priced at Rs 55 and Rs 60, depending on the variant, while the bigger pack is priced at Rs 130 and Rs 140.
These products will be made available in modern trade stores, premium general trade stores across 70 cities beside e-commerce platforms, the company said.
Bhalla said that over the past three years, the company has gained a better understanding of the Indian chocolate market which comes with its unique set of challenges especially with regards to the need for a robust cold-chain infrastructure.
Replying to a query on the move to enter the highly competitive chocolate bar segment, he said, “Indian consumers are looking for new textures, flavours and exotic ingredients in this segment. Hershey’s Bar range is well positioned to meet the consumption needs of the fast-evolving Indian consumers.”
In 2017, the company had committed to invest $50 million in India over five years and said that these investment plans are on track. It has recently doubled the manufacturing capacity for Hershey’s Kisses to support its national rollout.
