Hitachi ABB Power Grids bags ₹100 cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has bagged a ₹100-crore project from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Rajasthan Government. The infrastructure project is expected to power its new refinery and petrochemical project in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

With a total processing capacity of nine million metric tonnes per annum, this project is aimed at producing clean fuels and feedstock for textile, packaging and petroleum industries. It is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs upon completion, and up to 40,000 indirect jobs during construction, while contributing to Rajasthan’s economic development.

Also read: Hitachi ABB Power Grids energises Raigarh-Pugalur power transmission link

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is delivering a 220/66-kilovolt (kV) substation to assimilate power from the state grid and deliver it smoothly and efficiently to the Barmer refinery. Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) with its compact and low-maintenance design will be installed, enabling the refinery to conserve space.

“We are very pleased to be lending support to this project which will further propel infrastructure development, economic revival and job creation in the State,” said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India.

Also read: ABB India strengthens its presence in traction business and oil exploration, wins orders worth ₹ 191 crore

“India is the third-biggest consumer of oil, and refiners need to prime themselves ahead of time to avoid potential supply disruptions. Reliable power is indispensable for that and we are glad to have been chosen as the trusted partner by HRRL. With this project, as a company, we have taken another step forward in meeting future energy demand with our pioneering technology solutions,” Venu added.