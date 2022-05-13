Humsafar India to extend doorstep diesel services to 200 cities in FY23

Doorstep diesel provider Humsafar India on Thursday said it plans to expand the energy distribution services to 200 more cities in the country during the current financial year. It is now cateringto about 100 cities across the nation

“Doorstep Fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country and scaled up even faster in the post-Covid era. This is due to a multitude of factors including the global supply chain and economics of fuel trade, structural constraints of the existing distribution model, change in buying behavior of consumers, and technological disruption,” Humsafar India co-founder Sanya Goel said.

Above all, the government has been actively promoting the concept of Doorstep Diesel Delivery (DDD), which has successfully enabled over 1,000 entrepreneurs to make energy more accessible, she added.

“Currently we have 20 per cent market share for diesel at doorstep service and plan to capture 30 per cent share during FY23. Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionise the distribution of all kinds of energy in future,” Goel said.

Besides, its newly launched product Safar — a 20-litre 20 tamper proof metallic jerry can — has received an overwhelming response in a short period and has sold more than 30,000 containers in FY22.

Tapping green energy

Considering the energy transformation happening all around the globe including India, Humsafar is planning to enter the green energy market. It plans to launch e-Humsafar Mobile Petrol Pumps (e-HMPP) to help customers reduce carbon footprints. The firm is also planning to enter the e-vehicle charging station business and talks are on with renowned companies in this field.