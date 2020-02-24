IHCL achieves objectives of its 'Aspiration 2022' strategy two years ahead of schedule

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), promoters of Taj group of hotels, has achieved objectives laid out under its 'Aspiration 2022' two years ahead of schedule.

The company had announced a five-year business strategy of re-structuring, re-engineering and re-imagining the Company’s portfolio.

For the first nine months of FY 2019-20 IHCL's financial performance remained strong. The company's focus was on the topline growth, profitability and margin expansion. It posted a consistent margin expansion for eight consecutive quarters. The consolidated EBITDA margin was 24.4 per cent.

Milestones achieved

According to the company, it has reached a milestone of 200 hotels with an inventory of over 25,000 rooms in over 100 locations.

Over 50 new hotels have been signed in the last two years. The hospitality leader has opened 12 hotels in 11 months at the rate of over 1 hotel a month in FY 2019-20. It's budget hotel arm, Ginger reaches has 50 hotels in operation with 18 in the pipeline.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “This year continues the transformation of IHCL from a hotel company to a multi-brand hospitality eco-system player. We have executed on our Aspiration 2022 vision and driven strong operational performance with significant improvement across all key financial metrics like profitability, cash-flows, EBITDA margins and debt ratios in the current fiscal."

Reducing debts

IHCL also wanted to adopt the asset light model to reduce its debt. The company did this through management contracts. 43 per cent of their portfolio is now management contracts. This was 32 per cent two years ago. The target would be to reach 50 per cent going forward.

Chhatwal added, " We will continue to focus on capturing emerging opportunities across the hospitality industry landscape, thereby creating significant value for all our stakeholders.”

As one of its goals in 'Aspiration 2022', the company wanted to build and rebuild the brand image of certain brands and transform from a hotels business to a hospitality eco-system. It launched SeleQtions as a brand. Repositioned Ginger in the lean luxe segment with 20 per cent of its portfolio.

It's niche luxury segment brand, amã Stays & Trails expanded its footprint, and now has a collection of 20 heritage properties in unique and experiential locations across India.

It strengthened its individual service brands – The Chambers – Taj’s exclusive business club was relaunched with enhanced features and added over 100 new members.