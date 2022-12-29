The next 25 years are going to be the most transformational in the 5,000-year-old history of India, which can speed up the journey towards becoming a $40-trillion economy by 2047 the Centenary of our Independence, according to Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Speaking at the annual Reliance Family Day event to commemorate Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary, Mukesh said, “From an era of shortages, scarcity, and widespread poverty, India will enter an era of inclusive prosperity, abundance of opportunities, and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion Indians. Similarly, at a time when uncertainty, volatility and even regression can be seen in many parts of the world, India is being regarded globally as a shining spot.”

Mukesh also laid out his expectations for the next generation of leaders at RIL. “Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity – to provide unique digital products and solutions to both domestic and international markets. Since every single village will have 5G connectivity, India has a historic opportunity to completely erase the rural-urban divide which has plagued our country for so long.”

Succession roadmap

Earlier this year, Mukesh unveiled a new organisational structure for the group in order to make a clear succession roadmap. Under this plan, the Jio Platforms is being managed by Akash, while the retail is under Mukesh’s daughter Isha.

“The Retail Team are capable of chasing even more ambitious targets and goals. Like Jio, the growth of our Retail business will also have a cascading effect on India’s inclusive development,” Mukesh said.

New Energy, Reliance’s newest start-up business, will be under younger son Anant. “The goals before our New Energy Team are crystal clear. Enable India to achieve security and self-sufficiency in energy by reducing the dependence on imports,” Mukesh said.