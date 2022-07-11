Indian Immunologicals to expand New Zealand operations 

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), the vaccine maker under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), has announced expansion of operations in New Zealand through its subsidiary Pristine Biologicals NZ.

Pristine Biologicals, set up in 2015, inaugurated the New Sterile Filtered Serum manufacturing facility in Dargaville, New Zealand for production of sterile filtered serum, a statement said on Monday.

Pristine Biologicals produces and supplies pharmaceutical grade bovine serum used to produce several vaccines. The company is considered as a very successful venture of IIL.

The company said serum from New Zealand and Australia has premium value since these countries are free from OIE-listed diseases.

Pristine has been able to produce and supply several hundred tonnes of quality serum to IIL in India and other countries.

Bovine serum

The requirement for bovine serum from New Zealand for use in biologics manufacturing has gone up many folds and to meet the demands of the world markets, it is important to augment the capacities and also to bring in more value-added products, IIL said in the statement.

Many vaccine manufacturers in India have expressed difficulty in obtaining quality serum and have sought the help from IIL through the government machinery.

Call to ramp up production

Recently, officials from the Centre had requested IIL to ramp up serum production capacity at Pristine NZ and also make available to Indian companies on a priority basis.

The facility was inaugurated by Meenesh C. Shah, Chairman of Pristine Biologicals NZ Ltd/Indian Immunologicals Ltd and National Dairy Development Board, in the presence of the Mayor of Dargaville Jason Smith and other senior officials.

Shah said that affordable vaccines made in India require a sustainable supply of quality ingredients made by Pristine.

Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, said plans are on the way to double the capacity soon, as demand has gone up significantly.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, IIL was setup by NDDB in 1982. IIL exports to over 50 countries and has multiple GMP-certified manufacturing sites.

IIL launched several animal and human vaccines in the Indian market. Its specialisation lies in the development of vaccines ranging from inactivated and live viral vaccines, polysaccharide conjugate vaccines, recombinant subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live bacterial vaccines.