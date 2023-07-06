Cumulative overseas sales by Indian exporters under the e-commerce exports programme, Amazon Global Selling, are on track to surpass $8 billion in 2023, Amazon said on Wednesday.

Exports from India under the programme were to the tune of $5 billion last year, Amazon said in its Exports Digest 2023.

"Cumulative exports by Indian exporters on its e-commerce exports programme Amazon Global Selling are on track to surpass $8 billion in 2023," the report said.

The report said since its launch in 2015, Amazon Global Selling has grown to incorporate 1.25 lakh exporters, with about 1,200 Indian exporters on the platform having crossed Rs 1 crore in sales last year.

Categories such as toys (50 per cent), home and kitchen (35 per cent) and beauty products (25 per cent) saw the highest exports, while apparel, groceries and health and sports equipment were some of the emerging product categories for export, according to the report.

"The inclusion of a dedicated chapter on e-commerce exports in the FTP'23 will catalyse growth in exports and expand the opportunity for lakhs of small businesses across India. We will continue working with all stakeholders and lakhs of small businesses and start-ups to enable $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025," Amazon India Director of Global Trade, Bhupen Wakankar, said.

The report said over 266 million 'Made in India' products are exported through the programme to customers in the US, the UK, the UAE, Canada, Spain, France and Italy.

Delhi led exports on the platform in 2023, followed by Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, the report said.