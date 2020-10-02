IndiGo appoints Gregg Albert Saretsky as Non-Executive, Non Independent Director

Low-cost airline IndiGo has appointed Gregg Albert Saretsky, an aviation industry veteran who was earlier President and CEO of WestJet, and has also worked with Alaska Airlines, as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. He is InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group’s nominee on the board, IndiGo said in a statement on Friday.

The IGE Group runs various businesses including aviation (IndiGo), hospitality, travel commerce, airline management, aircraft maintenance engineering, advanced pilot training and real estate.

The statement added that at Calgary, Canada-based WestJet, Saretsky was responsible for providing strategic direction to the organisation, as well as for its financial management. He played a pivotal role in the management of shareholder and board relations, public relations, internal and external communications, labour relations, and employee engagement, it added. During his term, the size of the airline doubled, and revenues diversified from a regional base in Western Canada to a network of more than 100 cities in 17 countries, the statement further said.

Currently, Saretsky is associated with Wood Buffalo Economic Development Corporation, Ft. McMurray, AB as Director and Chairman of the Board , and RECARO Holding GmbH, Stuttgart, Germany as Director, Advisory Board.