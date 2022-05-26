Infinity Learn acquires ed-tech start-up Wizklub for $10 million

Edtech company Infinity Learn on Thursday said it acquired Wizklub — a cognitive development edtech start-up for school children of age 6-14 years — at a cost of $10 million.

This will be Infinity Learn’s third acquisition, the company said in a statement.

Previous acquisitions include Teacherr, a digital platform by teaching community; and Don’t Memorise, a concept- based multilingual content platform.

Infinity Futurz, the company’s vertical under which the acquisition was made, aims to augment Infinity Learn’s portfolio which has offerings up to K12 segment.

The company, in a statement said, that over the next 24 months, it is looking at over one million early year students joining with Infinity Futurz.

The company will also be looking at taking the Wizklub offering through Futurz to English speaking nations this year itself, it added.