INOX Air Products (INOXAP) has bagged a contract from Tata Steel for setting up two air separation units (ASUs) at its Meramandali Plant, located in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha. Each of the two ASUs will have the capacity to produce 1,800 tonnes of oxygen per day, besides nitrogen and argon, and will be commissioned at an investment of about ₹1,300 crores.

Excited & proud to partner with @TataSteelLtd for setting up 2X1800 TPD ASUs at Meramandali Plant #Odisha. Our 1st association with #TataSteel is also our largest Greenfield investment in our history! @makeinindia#InvestInOdishapic.twitter.com/2xUsBuE9gx — INOX Air Products (@inoxairproducts) May 12, 2023

The ASUs will also have a provision to generate rare gases. INOXAP’s first-ever collaboration with Tata Steel would coincide with an ongoing steel capacity expansion for the renowned steel major, said a press statement.

According to Siddharth Jain, Managing Director, INOX Air Products, the partnership with Tata Steel marks the company’s largest ever greenfield investment and also the facility with the largest liquid gas manufacturing capacity at a single location of more than 600 TPD. The development would strengthen its market leadership, besides augmenting its presence in eastern India.

“We look forward to this association for leveraging INOXAP’s expertise in reliably delivering high-quality industrial gases, which will play a crucial role in supporting our growth ambitions contributing to the ongoing success story in the steel industry,” Avneesh Gupta, Vice President TQM and Engineering & Projects, Tata Steel said in the statement.