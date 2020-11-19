Instoried raises $1 million funding in pre-Series A

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Instoried, a startup incubated at the IIIT-H’s Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE-IIITH) has raised $1 million in pre-Series A round of investment, with Mumbai Angels leading the round. The artificial intelligence-driven content startup has created a tool, which helps brands to strategise, execute, and deliver content using predictive analysis, to increase customer engagement.
The business-to-business software-as-a-service startup helps brands boost engagement with their customers and increase content productivity in real-time. Instoried was part of the fifth edition of CIE-IIIT-H’s accelerator Avishkar. Avishkar sanctioned a seed fund of ₹10 lakh and mentorship to the start-up.
Currently in its 11th cohort, Avishkar invests ₹10 lakh each of the start-ups that are short-listed for the accelerator programme.
“Out programmes target early stage deep tech start-ups with potential or need to work with our ecosystem. Instoried built an interesting use case around content using natural language processing,” Ramesh Loganathan, CIE- IIITH, said.
“With the proceeds that we raised, we want to hire a larger team and initiate marketing activities globally,” Instoried Founder SharminAli said in a statement on Thursday.
