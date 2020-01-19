Companies

IOC ties up with Cummins for bulk dispensing of diesel exhaust fuel ‘ClearBlue’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 19, 2020 Published on January 19, 2020

IndianOil has signed an agreement with Cummins Technologies for bulk dispensing of its diesel exhaust fluid, branded as IOC ClearBlue. The fuel is recommended for advanced engines with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems.

Subimal Mondal, Executive Director (Lubes), IndianOil, said: “IOC ClearBlue is recommended for use in all diesel vehicles that have Cummins engines or any other engines with Cummins SCR technology. It adheres to the highest quality standards by meeting IOC 22241 and AdBlue certification.”

Anjali Pandey, Vice-President (Engine Business Unit and Component Business), Cummins Technologies, said: “In the new emission era of BS-VI, all diesel vehicles would require IOC ClearBlue and the right quality would extensively help in controlling NOx (nitrogen oxides) emitted. Also, the easy availability of genuine high-grade IOC ClearBlue at the fuel stations will ensure availability and consistent quality across the country.”

Published on January 19, 2020
