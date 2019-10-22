ITC’s Fabelle launches the world’s most expensive chocolate

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the home-grown luxury chocolate brand of ITC Ltd, on Tuesday launched the most expensive chocolate listed under Guinness World Records, Fabelle Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire, at a price of ₹4.3 lakh approximately for a kilogram.

This limited edition chocolate launch fits Fabelle’s aspiration to become a world class chocolate brand, said Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer - Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories - Food Division, ITC Limited.

The product will be available on made-to-order basis from tomorrow.

The Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire range that represents the concept of the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer is co-curated by Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini and Fabelle’s Master Chocolatiers using some of the rarest ingredients and finest single origin cacaos in the world, the company said.

“With Chef Philippe Conticini’s international expertise and Fabelle’s understanding of Indian chocolate consumer preferences and institutional strength, we have been able to deliver a world-class product which we take pride in. After several months of R&D, we have delivered a product, in which India can take pride in and stayed committed in our constant endeavour of being at the forefront of introducing Indian consumers to distinct chocolate experiences,” said Rustagi.

The Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire box is a unique, hand-made wooden box, each containing 15 unique handcrafted truffles, each weighing approximately 15 gms, and each representing a concept.

The company said that this launch took months of ideation, extensive research, finding the best ingredients, sourcing the same, innumerable trials and putting it all together over many days of craftsmanship, along with extensive testing, in a bid to come up with the finest chocolates in India that rival the best in the world.

Fabelle was launched in 2016.