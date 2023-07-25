Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd announced the inauguration of 12 exclusive distributor showrooms for its electric vehicle brand, ‘Joy e-bike,’ in various cities across India. This plan is part of the company’s strategy to establish a strong presence nationwide and streamline its supply chain for efficient distribution.

The new showrooms in seven states will offer a range of low- and high-speed electric two-wheelers, including the latest MIHOS electric scooter made of polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) material.

Additionally, Joy e-bike revealed its plans to restructure its distribution-dealer model, establishing 150 ‘Distributor Showrooms’ at the district level to enhance accessibility and efficiency for customers. The States include Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi, Bihar, Gujrat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

However, the shares of the company went down by 0.55 per cent to ₹38.10 at 11:37 am on BSE.