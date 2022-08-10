JSW Group provides charging point to promote EV among employees 

JSW Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, has tied up with ElectricPe, an electric vehicle charging platform, to incentivise employees to buy electric vehicles and provide charging infrastructure within office and plant premises.

ElectricPe has enabled the required charging infrastructure at the JSW Mumbai Office headquarters and will soon expand its services to JSW offices in Vasind, Dolvi, Vijayanagar, Sholtu, and Jharsuguda.

The partnership has come into effect following the recent green policyintroduced by JSW.

JSW Group’s mission is to ensure faster EV adoption in the country and enable carbon-free mobility for Group employees. The goal is to build ambition among corporate and government bodies to support India’s transition to net zero by 2070.

Dilip Pattanayak, President and CHRO, JSW Group said the collaboration with ElectricPe will help to create a seamless charging experience for employees as they can now avail quick charging facility of their Electric Vehicles in premises.

The company was the first corporate in India to provide an employee financial policy to promote clean mobility, he said.

Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe said the alliance will help reach the goal of enabling one lakh charging points in the country by the end of this year.

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to identify, access, and pay for EV charging points to make E-mobility easier.