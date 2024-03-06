JSW Steel has appointed Robert Simon as Chief Executive Officer of JSW USA. According to the company’s statement, he will lead the overall business — comprising slab, coil, pipe and plate production and sales — at Baytown and Mingo Junction. He will report to the respective boards of the two subsidiary companies of JSW Steel.

Simon began his career as a production manager and, later, general manager for Oregon Brass Works. He is an industrial engineer from West Virginia University and has held key positions at Evraz North America’s Rocky Mountain Steel Mills and Steel Dynamics

He later took over as chief executive officer of the newly formed Bayou Steel Group.

He was also chairman of the Steel Manufacturers Association in the US and a board member of the American Institute of Steel Construction.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA, said, “Rob Simon is passionate about working in environments where core values drive his team members to realise their potential. I am delighted to have Rob on board and confident that he will take JSW USA to the next level of growth.”

Simon said “I look forward to working closely with our talented team, to live these values and aggressively pursue our mission to deliver top-quality steel products that are melted and manufactured in the USA.”

JSW Steel stock traded at ₹804.05 on the NSE as of 11.01 am, down by 1.86 per cent.

