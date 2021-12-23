Jupitice raises $4 million in pre-Series A round led by Almas Capital

Jupitice, the world’s first justice technology (justech) company, has raised $4 million in a pre-Series A round led by Almas Capital.

Funds raised will be utilised in product development and global marketing.

Almas Capital, also known as Almascaps, manages its fund management company — Almas Global Opportunity Fund — in the Cayman Islands.

Founded by Raman Aggarwal, Jupitice has been designed and developed as a justice technology platform powered by AI, machine learning and blockchain.

Jupitice was recently in the news for creating MSME Court to help small businesses resolve disputes amicably without going to court.