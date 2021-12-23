Companies

Jupitice raises $4 million in pre-Series A round led by Almas Capital

BL New Delhi Bureau December 23 | Updated on December 23, 2021

World’s first justice technology company will use funds in product development and global marketing

Jupitice, the world’s first justice technology (justech) company, has raised $4 million in a pre-Series A round led by Almas Capital.

Funds raised will be utilised in product development and global marketing.

Almas Capital, also known as Almascaps, manages its fund management company — Almas Global Opportunity Fund — in the Cayman Islands.

Also see: Data Protection Bill: House panel suggests one authority for all data

Founded by Raman Aggarwal, Jupitice has been designed and developed as a justice technology platform powered by AI, machine learning and blockchain.

Jupitice was recently in the news for creating MSME Court to help small businesses resolve disputes amicably without going to court.

Published on December 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like